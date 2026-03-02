If you see this man, report to the nearest police station - He killed his beautiful salonist wife, FAITH NYAGA, after suspecting she was cheating and fled (PHOTOs)

Monday, March 2, 2026
- Detectives from Kasarani Police Station have launched a manhunt for
Daniel Macharia Mburu, who is suspected of killing his 43-year-old wife, Faith
Nyagah, at Faith’s Apartments in Roysambu.
Faith’s lifeless body was discovered by her daughter on
Saturday after she failed to respond to calls on Friday and her phone went
unanswered.
Distressed, the young girl visited her mother’s apartment,
only to encounter the horrific scene.
Preliminary reports indicate that Daniel allegedly
confronted his wife over suspected infidelity before stabbing her to death and
fleeing the scene.
He remains at large as investigations continue.
Authorities are urging anyone who spots him to immediately
report to the nearest police station.
Below are photos of the suspect.
If you see him, alert the authorities immediately.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments