If you see this man, report to the nearest police station - He killed his beautiful salonist wife, FAITH NYAGA, after suspecting she was cheating and fled (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 2, 2026 - Detectives from Kasarani Police Station have launched a manhunt for Daniel Macharia Mburu, who is suspected of killing his 43-year-old wife, Faith Nyagah, at Faith’s Apartments in Roysambu.

Faith’s lifeless body was discovered by her daughter on Saturday after she failed to respond to calls on Friday and her phone went unanswered.

Distressed, the young girl visited her mother’s apartment, only to encounter the horrific scene.

Preliminary reports indicate that Daniel allegedly confronted his wife over suspected infidelity before stabbing her to death and fleeing the scene.

He remains at large as investigations continue.

Authorities are urging anyone who spots him to immediately report to the nearest police station.

Below are photos of the suspect.

If you see him, alert the authorities immediately.

