VIDEO of disgraced car dealer, KHALIF KAIRO’s ex girlfriend CERA IMANI, who squandered his millions, promising to be his “support system no matter what” resurfaces – Ogopa Wanawake (WATCH)







Friday, March 13, 2026 - A resurfaced video of Instagram influencer and disgraced city car dealer, Khalif Kairo’s ex-girlfriend, Cera Imani, has reignited conversations about loyalty in relationships.

In the clip, Cera pledged to be Kairo’s “support system no matter what.”

Yet, when his fortunes dwindled, she quickly moved on with another man.

During their relationship, Kairo showered Cera with lavish vacations to Dubai, India and Jamaica, alongside expensive gifts that painted the picture of a glamorous lifestyle.





But when his once‑thriving dealership collapsed, she jumped ship.

Kairo has since struggled to revive his business.

His office was auctioned, forcing him to announce a shift to an online‑only model.

Even his prized Porsche Cayenne - a symbol of his flashy persona - has also been repossessed.

Meanwhile, Cera and other baddies once associated with Kairo’s high‑rolling lifestyle have moved on, enjoying new chapters while he battles mounting financial woes.

The resurfaced video has sparked mixed reactions online.

Many users warn men to be cautious about the women they date, arguing that some are drawn more to wealth and luxury than to genuine commitment.

Others see it as a reminder that loyalty in relationships is often tested when life takes a downturn.

Watch the video>>> below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST