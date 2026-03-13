This well-endowed ‘Mama Fua’ dressed to impress while cleaning a man’s house has left men drooling - This is how they tempt bachelors (WATCH)

Friday, March 13, 2026 – Popular content
creator Rose Kwamboka, has lit up social media with a playful skit that
highlights how some mama fuas allegedly tempt men while offering cleaning
services.
The cheeky clip has quickly gone viral, leaving netizens
both entertained and intrigued.
In urban Kenya, especially Nairobi, mama
fuas have become a go‑to for bachelors who prefer outsourcing
laundry and house chores rather than settling down.
But this isn’t the traditional cleaning crew.
A new wave of young, stylish and attractive women is
redefining the role, turning housework into something of a fashion statement.
Unlike the older generation of mama fuas, these modern service
providers often show up dressed to impress.
Kwamboka’s skit cleverly exaggerated this trend, portraying
how easily some men might get distracted when the cleaning comes with a
glamorous twist.
The video has sparked lively conversations online, with some
netizens joking about “premium cleaning packages” that may extend beyond
scrubbing floors.
Others praised Kwamboka’s creativity, noting how she used
humor to spotlight a growing urban trend.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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