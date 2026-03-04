Video of a bride declining a kiss from groom on their wedding sparks reactions - See how she embarrassed him (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 04, 2026 - A viral wedding video has sparked heated debate online after a bride appeared to decline a kiss from her groom during their big day.

In the clip, the groom is seen lovingly holding her hands before leaning in for a kiss.

To everyone’s surprise, the bride pulled back, leaving him to awkwardly peck her on the cheek instead.

The awkward moment left the groom visibly embarrassed.

Netizens have weighed in, with many calling the bride’s demeanor a major red flag.

Some warned that such a cold response could signal deeper issues in the relationship, questioning the future of the union.

Others, however, extended her some grace, arguing that not everyone is comfortable displaying affection in public.

They suggested that she may have simply been shy, especially in front of elders, and that the gesture shouldn’t be overanalyzed.

Watch the video>>> below.

Why do you marry people you don't like only to embarrass them in public?🥺 pic.twitter.com/uvvVxFlrXZ — MOTASE (@TheRealMotase) March 3, 2026

