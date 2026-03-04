SIAH WANJA was busted being chewed by a cleaner during ODM’s Linda Ground Mombasa rally - Details emerge as OKETCH SALAH’s influencers fall out and expose each other







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - Drama has erupted online after a group of influencers hired by businessman Oketch Salah, self-proclaimed adopted son of Raila Odinga, fell out following a trip to Mombasa.

Siah Wanja, a controversial social media personality, was among those brought to Mombasa for the Linda Ground rally organized by ODM leaders at Tononoka Grounds.

The fallout began after Siah publicly accused Salah of shortchanging the group, claiming that he refused to settle their dues.

This caused division within the influencer camp.

In a dramatic twist, one of the female influencers loyal to Salah shared a post alleging that she caught Siah “red-handed being chewed by a cleaner” during the trip.

The revelation has intensified the online feud, drawing reactions on X.

Check out her tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST