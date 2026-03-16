Veteran radio presenter MAINA KAGENI flaunts his luxury Cartier watch worth approx. Ksh 1.5 million (VIDEO)







Monday, March 16, 2026 - Veteran radio presenter, Maina Kageni, has once again set social media abuzz after flaunting his luxury Cartier watch reportedly valued at $11,500 (Roughly Ksh 1.5 million).

Kageni, who hosts the popular Maina and King’ang’i breakfast show on Classic 105 FM, is one of Kenya’s most recognizable media personalities.

Known for his outspoken style and loyal fan base, he has built a brand that stretches beyond radio into endorsements, public appearances and a vibrant social media presence.

In his latest post, Maina showcased the timepiece on his wrist, sparking curiosity among fans and watch enthusiasts.

Netizens suggested the piece resembled models from the Tank Louis Cartier collection, though its exact edition remains unconfirmed.

Independent listings show Cartier watches can range from $10,000 to over $20,000 depending on design and exclusivity.

Founded in 1847, Cartier is globally renowned for its craftsmanship and luxury status.

The Kenyan DAILY POST