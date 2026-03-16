Netizens mourn popular biker VICTOR KARANI (LUHYA KID) and his wife after fatal crash - They leave behind 5-month-old baby (PHOTOs)

Monday, March 16, 2026 - The Kenyan bikers’ fraternity is in mourning following the tragic death of Victor Karani, popularly known as Luhya Kid, alongside his wife, Diana Mwai, in a fatal road accident on Saturday, March 15th.
According to reports, the couple was riding along a busy
highway when their motorbike collided head-on with a Probox making a sudden
U-turn.
Both died instantly, leaving behind their five-month-old
baby, now orphaned.
The heartbreaking incident has sparked widespread debate on
road safety, with netizens sharing painful experiences of losing loved ones in
similar accidents.
Activist Boniface Mwangi, a renowned
biker, weighed in on the tragedy, highlighting the lack of respect motorists
show towards riders.
Taking to X, he wrote: “As a motorbike rider for over 20 years, and
married to someone who rides to work almost every week, I know private riders
in Kenya rarely have fatal accidents.”
“But every time it happens, they are hit and killed by careless motorists. Kenyan drivers don’t respect two wheels.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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