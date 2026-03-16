Netizens mourn popular biker VICTOR KARANI (LUHYA KID) and his wife after fatal crash - They leave behind 5-month-old baby (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 16, 2026 - The Kenyan bikers’ fraternity is in mourning following the tragic death of Victor Karani, popularly known as Luhya Kid, alongside his wife, Diana Mwai, in a fatal road accident on Saturday, March 15th.

According to reports, the couple was riding along a busy highway when their motorbike collided head-on with a Probox making a sudden U-turn.

Both died instantly, leaving behind their five-month-old baby, now orphaned.

The heartbreaking incident has sparked widespread debate on road safety, with netizens sharing painful experiences of losing loved ones in similar accidents.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, a renowned biker, weighed in on the tragedy, highlighting the lack of respect motorists show towards riders.

Taking to X, he wrote: “As a motorbike rider for over 20 years, and married to someone who rides to work almost every week, I know private riders in Kenya rarely have fatal accidents.”

“But every time it happens, they are hit and killed by careless motorists. Kenyan drivers don’t respect two wheels.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST