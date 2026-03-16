Media Personality KALEKYE MUMO celebrates turning 50 with sultry PHOTOs after drastic weight loss (LOOK)







Monday, March 16, 2026 - Popular Kenyan media personality, Kalekye Mumo, has officially stepped into the fifth floor.

On Monday, March 16th, 2026, the former radio queen took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone, sharing sultry photos alongside a heartfelt message about new beginnings.

Kalekye described turning 50 as the start of a fresh chapter, writing: “This is 50. New Beginnings await; the Lord has spoken.”

She also quoted Isaiah 62:2: “The nations will see your righteousness. World leaders will be blinded by your glory. And you will be given a new name by the Lord’s own mouth.”

Reflecting on her journey, she expressed deep gratitude for the gift of life and the experiences that have shaped her.

“I am so grateful for the blessing of living a whole 50 years; to God be the glory.”

“I am so excited & expectant to see where the Lord leads me for the next half of my life!!” she added.

Kalekye has also been celebrating a remarkable transformation in wellness.

Recently she celebrated a significant weight loss.

“I am genuinely loving who I am becoming. From 102kg to 88.7kg, and this journey has become more than weight loss.”

“It’s been about building a sustainable wellness lifestyle,” she shared.

The Kenyan DAILY POST