Ushers forced to cover a woman who went to be baptized wearing a dress that flaunted her voluptuous figure (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A woman attending a
baptism ceremony was draped with a shawl by church ushers after arriving in a
figure-hugging dress that drew attention.
In a video circulating online, the woman, who has visible
tattoos, is seen walking towards the baptismal pool as music plays in the
background.
Ushers quickly intervened, covering her with a shawl to
maintain decorum during the sacred ceremony.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Getting baptized with your BBL is insane 👀 pic.twitter.com/dz3CCGUuUk— 👾vaa (@reawiteva) March 18, 2026
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