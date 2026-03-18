Ushers forced to cover a woman who went to be baptized wearing a dress that flaunted her voluptuous figure (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A woman attending a baptism ceremony was draped with a shawl by church ushers after arriving in a figure-hugging dress that drew attention.

In a video circulating online, the woman, who has visible tattoos, is seen walking towards the baptismal pool as music plays in the background.

Ushers quickly intervened, covering her with a shawl to maintain decorum during the sacred ceremony.

Watch the video>>> below

Getting baptized with your BBL is insane 👀 pic.twitter.com/dz3CCGUuUk — 👾vaa (@reawiteva) March 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST