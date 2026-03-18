This viral video of bold slay queens going wild at a popular Nairobi club has set tongues wagging - Where did men go? (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - The Kenyan entertainment scene is shifting, and the change is impossible to ignore.

Women are now dominating clubs and concerts, with men noticeably absent from the dance floor.

What was once a balanced mix of revelers has turned into a spectacle of all‑female energy, with groups of ladies dancing the night away while the few men present sip their drinks quietly, watching from a distance.

This viral clip from a popular Nairobi club has reignited the debate.

In the footage, a group of slay queens are seen going wild on the dance floor, yet not a single man joins in.

The video has sparked conversations online, with many wondering: what happened to the men?

Some argue that men no longer find clubbing exciting, preferring quieter hangouts or private parties.

Others point to the harsh economic realities, suggesting that dwindling spending power has pushed men out of the nightlife spotlight.

Whatever the reason, the trend is undeniable.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST