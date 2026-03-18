Too Hot to Handle! More VIDEOs show how LADIES broke necks at the Miss Cooperative University event







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - Last weekend, students from Cooperative University flocked to Carnivore Grounds for the much-anticipated Miss Cooperative University event.

The glamorous show saw aspiring models take to the runway, confidently showcasing their style and talent as they competed for the coveted crown.

Videos shared online captured the ladies rocking eye-catching outfits that turned heads, with some bold fashion choices leaving little to the imagination as they lit up the runway.

Watch the videos through the links below.

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The Kenyan DAILY POST