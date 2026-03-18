US based medic JAMES OPANDE loses lucrative nursing job after leaking MARION NAIPEI’s embarrassing club video - Blames MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO for his woes







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A US-based Kenyan man linked to the recording and circulation of Marion Naipei’s viral video has reportedly lost his job.

James Opande, who was working in the medical field, claims he was informed of his dismissal at least a day ago, with the incident cited as the reason.

Opande has since accused Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, of playing a role in his termination.

He also claimed that the vocal MP is using her influence to push for his deportation.

“I don’t understand why Millie Odhiambo reported me to my employer and is still pushing for my deportation,” he wrote on his Facebook page using his native Luo language.

Meanwhile, Marion has since joined a local church led by controversial preacher and self-proclaimed prophet, Victor Kanyari, where she serves as an usher.





The Kenyan DAILY POST