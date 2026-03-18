Unlike GACHAGUA who killed his baby mama, RUTO secured his baby mama PRISCA BETT alias MAMA ABBY a job at a Government parastatal - See her at work (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - Prisca Bett, also known as Mama Abby, who previously made headlines following a child support case involving President William Ruto, is working at a government parastatal.
Bett recently shared a video of herself at work, offering a
glimpse into her daily routine.
From the footage>>>, she appears to be leading a stable and
comfortable lifestyle.
She first came into the public spotlight after taking legal
action seeking child support, in a case that attracted significant public
attention at the time.
PRISCA BETT alias MAMA ABBY at work pic.twitter.com/jtkflYsePP— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 18, 2026
Additional photos shared on her social media pages suggest she is enjoying a comfortable life.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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