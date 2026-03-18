Unlike GACHAGUA who killed his baby mama, RUTO secured his baby mama PRISCA BETT alias MAMA ABBY a job at a Government parastatal - See her at work (VIDEO)



Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - Prisca Bett, also known as Mama Abby, who previously made headlines following a child support case involving President William Ruto, is working at a government parastatal.

Bett recently shared a video of herself at work, offering a glimpse into her daily routine.

From the footage>>>, she appears to be leading a stable and comfortable lifestyle.

She first came into the public spotlight after taking legal action seeking child support, in a case that attracted significant public attention at the time.

Additional photos shared on her social media pages suggest she is enjoying a comfortable life.





The Kenyan DAILY POST

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