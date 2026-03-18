PHOTOs! Meet the beautiful Gen Z LADY called out by Kameme FM’s presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA, for wrecking a local politician’s marriage - She sends abusive text messages to his wife







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - Popular Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni Wa Kirumba, has publicly called out a young woman alleged to be at the center of a brewing marital dispute involving Zimmerman MCA, Kimani Mugo.

Speaking during her radio show, Wa Kirumba named the woman as Wambui Eunice, accusing her of being involved in an affair with the MCA, which has reportedly strained his marriage.

According to the presenter, the situation escalated after the MCA’s wife received a series of abusive text messages from the young woman.

The distressed wife is said to have reached out to Wa Kirumba, sharing screenshots of the messages.

The MCA is reportedly no longer living with his family, with claims that he has distanced himself from his wife and children.

His wife also sought help from popular Kikuyu blogger, Githaiga Wa Chai, and opened up about the challenges in her marriage.

She claims the problems began after confronting her husband over infidelity.

This reportedly led to their separation, after which she accuses him of neglecting his parental responsibilities.

Below are photos of the Gen Z lady accused of wrecking the MCA’s marriage.

Video>>> of Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba calling her out live on air for being a homewrecker.

The Kenyan DAILY POST