Latest Tiktok videos show President RUTO’s baby mama, PRISCAH BETT, alias MAMA ABBY, living a soft life - She once took him to court over child support







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A series of TikTok videos circulating online appear to show Prisca Bett, also known as Mama Abby, enjoying a comfortable lifestyle.

Bett, who is active on TikTok, frequently shares short clips of herself during car rides, often singing along to music and giving followers glimpses into her day-to-day life.

She previously made headlines after a widely publicized child support case involving President William Ruto.

Bett claimed that the two met in 2006 when he was serving as a Member of Parliament, and that their relationship resulted in the birth of a daughter.

In the court case, she sought KSh 200,000 in monthly child support as well as a vehicle for the child.

Ruto acknowledged paternity and maintained that he had been providing for the child.

Below are some of her latest Tiktok videos.

PRISCAH BETT alias MAMA ABBY living a soft life pic.twitter.com/8jzT3uBn1A — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 18, 2026

PRISCAH BETT alias MAMA ABBY living a soft life pic.twitter.com/xfk6Hnllp3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 18, 2026

PRISCAH BETT alias MAMA ABBY living a soft life.... Second Lady pic.twitter.com/8b79CtBlwD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 18, 2026

PRISCAH BETT alias MAMA ABBY living a soft life... She loves life pic.twitter.com/w8v0tSouxa — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST