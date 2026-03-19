“Tomorrow We Are Showering in my Office” - Man shares messages he found in his wife’s phone as he accuses Bishop CHARLES NG’ANG’A of Mamlaka Chapel of wrecking his marriage







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - Filings before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Milimani, Nairobi, have laid bare a dispute between Bishop Charles Ng’ang’a of Mamlaka Chapel and a long-serving church member who has accused him of having a secret affair with his wife.

While it is the Bishop who moved to court seeking defamation orders to bar the member from publishing what he terms as malicious statements, the respondent has in turn accused him of wrecking his marriage.

The man claims he discovered the alleged affair in October 2025 after finding a series of inappropriate text messages exchanged between his wife and the Bishop.

According to court filings, he retrieved the messages from a mobile phone that had previously been used by his wife before it was later handed over to their daughter.

He further alleges that in one instance, the Bishop sent a message to his wife stating, “Tomorrow, we’re showering in my office. It’s you and me. It’s why I need you in my life,” accompanied by winking emojis.

The man also asked the court to stop the Bishop from blocking him from worshipping at the church, even as the Bishop seeks orders restraining him from making further public statements about the matter.

He noted that his wife has worked at the church for over two decades in various administrative roles.

“My wife has been an employee of the church for over twenty years, serving in various capacities, including as assistant to various senior pastors and bishops,” he stated.

When the matter came up in court for directions on Wednesday, magistrate Martin Osano called for decorum between the parties, urging for reconciliation even as the case progresses.

“Talk to your clients to maintain peace and decorum. They are people we look forward to in society,” the magistrate told lawyers representing both parties.

Bishop Ng’ang’a is among prominent church leaders in Kenya, with branches in Ruaka, Diani, Nairobi, Kisumu, as well as sister congregations in Berlin, Germany, and New Jersey in the United States.

The Kenyan DAILY POST