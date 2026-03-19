Man cries out after flamboyant LUO man, MAXWELL ODONGO, snatched his wife and sent hitmen to take him to “Zayuni” (PHOTOs)

Thursday, March 19,
2026 - A man has taken to social media alleging that his marriage was
wrecked by Maxwell Ochieng Odongo, a flamboyant NGO official based in South
Sudan and a controversial social media personality accused of multiple affairs.
In a detailed Facebook post, the man claimed that Maxwell
eloped with his estranged wife, Margaret Akoth Ogolla, leading to the collapse
of his marriage.
He further alleged that he once received private videos
purportedly showing Maxwell and his wife together in his matrimonial home in
Syokimau, an incident he says left him emotionally distressed at the time.
According to him, after he healed and moved on from the
situation, he began receiving threatening messages, which he believes were sent
by Maxwell.
He also alleged that Maxwell hired hitmen to go after his
life, despite parting ways with his cheating wife.
“I have seen the devil
through a gullible woman and I clearly see foolishness and desperation in
Maxwell Ochieng Odongo and Margaret Akoth Ogolla as they struggle to end my
life by sending hit men after my life,” he lamented.
Read his full post below.
Photos of his estranged wife and Maxwell.
Maxwell, the wife snatcher.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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