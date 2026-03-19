Man cries out after flamboyant LUO man, MAXWELL ODONGO, snatched his wife and sent hitmen to take him to “Zayuni” (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - A man has taken to social media alleging that his marriage was wrecked by Maxwell Ochieng Odongo, a flamboyant NGO official based in South Sudan and a controversial social media personality accused of multiple affairs.

In a detailed Facebook post, the man claimed that Maxwell eloped with his estranged wife, Margaret Akoth Ogolla, leading to the collapse of his marriage.

He further alleged that he once received private videos purportedly showing Maxwell and his wife together in his matrimonial home in Syokimau, an incident he says left him emotionally distressed at the time.

According to him, after he healed and moved on from the situation, he began receiving threatening messages, which he believes were sent by Maxwell.

He also alleged that Maxwell hired hitmen to go after his life, despite parting ways with his cheating wife.

“I have seen the devil through a gullible woman and I clearly see foolishness and desperation in Maxwell Ochieng Odongo and Margaret Akoth Ogolla as they struggle to end my life by sending hit men after my life,” he lamented.

Read his full post below.

Photos of his estranged wife and Maxwell.

Maxwell, the wife snatcher.

The Kenyan DAILY POST