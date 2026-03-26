Throwback VIDEO of KAMKET's late 13 year old son, BALLOT, wows netizens as the MP blames Gertrude’s Hospital for his untimely death (WATCH)







Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Tiaty Member of Parliament, William Kamket, recently laid his son, Bill Ballot Kassait Jnr, to rest in Kositei, Tiaty, Baringo County.

Days after the funeral, a touching throwback video of Ballot has surfaced online.

In the video, he speaks lovingly to his grandmother, urging her to cherish life, eat healthily and promising to always keep her safe.

“Life is precious, so just make sure to enjoy it as much as possible… I’ll always love you, and I want you to always be my grandmother and always stay alive,” he said.

The burial, held on March 23rd, was marked by deep emotion as family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of a boy remembered for his wisdom and gentle spirit.

Kamket described Ballot as an extraordinary child who carried himself with quiet strength.

“My son didn't have to raise his voice to be heard; his presence alone commanded attention.”

“People listened when he spoke, not because he demanded it but because what he said mattered.”

“Ballot had an old soul, he was wise beyond his years,” he shared.

Ballot’s mother, Immaculate Kassait (Data Commissioner), recalled the tenderness he showed to his siblings.

“Ballot owned my heart, I never imagined I would let him go soon.”

“He had a gentle soul who checked on everyone, making sure his brothers were okay. In pain I find comfort,” she said.

During the ceremony, Kamket accused doctors at Getrude’s Hospital for mishandling his son’s case.

“Doctors are being careless; it has become a business, not treatment. I will talk with regulators.”

“I will talk with the Government,” he vowed.