Kenyan man JACKSON KABUT GICHEMA faces deportation from the US after being detained by ICE following a R@PE conviction in Baltimore (PHOTO)







Thursday, March 26 2026 - A Kenyan man who has lived in the United States for 22 years is facing deportation after being taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following a r@pe conviction in Baltimore County.

Jackson Kabut Gichema, born in 1978, was arrested on Tuesday, March 24th, and is now awaiting removal proceedings.

Authorities say Gichema’s detention follows a r@pe conviction in Baltimore County, a case that has ultimately sealed his fate.

Records show he entered the U.S legally in 2003 on a visitor’s visa but overstayed, remaining without legal status for more than two decades.

Court documents reveal that Gichema challenged his conviction, including an appeal to the Maryland Court of Special Appeals in 2011.

Despite these efforts, the ruling stood, leaving intact both the criminal judgment and a final order for his removal from the country.

Before being transferred to ICE custody, Gichema had been serving time at a Maryland Department of Corrections facility in Hagerstown.

His move to immigration detention marks a shift from criminal incarceration to deportation enforcement.

ICE has confirmed that Gichema will remain in custody while arrangements for his removal are processed.

No specific date has been set for his deportation, as officials continue to finalize the legal and administrative steps required to deport him to Kenya.





The Kenyan DAILY POST