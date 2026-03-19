Caught in 4K! Concerns as young LADIES openly parade themselves in Githurai 45, selling ‘MECHI’ in a residential estate as RUTO’s economy bites

Thursday, March 19, 2026 - Videos secretly captured in Githurai 45 show young ladies trying to make ends meet by all means amid tough economic times.
In the clips, the ladies, most believed to be in their
mid-20s, are seen parading themselves along the streets while soliciting men,
in what many link to the prevailing economic hardships.
Reports indicate that some of the women are offering their
services at very low prices, highlighting the desperation associated with
unemployment and the rising cost of living.
These activities are taking place within residential
estates, even in broad daylight.
Watch the videos 1>>> 2>>> below
MECHI in Githurai 45.... pic.twitter.com/8gQSI21DfO— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 19, 2026
MECHI in Githurai 45.... pic.twitter.com/8ASlvIBNSx— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 19, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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