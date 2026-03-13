Furious KIKUYU MUMAMA warns Slay Queens over her BEN 10 ahead of Safari Rally in Naivasha and drops his name - “ Huyo ni Wangu” (VIDEO)







Friday, March 13, 2026 - A bold middle‑aged woman popularly known as Mumama from Nyeri County has set social media ablaze after issuing a fiery warning to slay queens.

In a viral TikTok video, she cautioned slay queens against heading to Naivasha for the World Safari Rally with a young man she proudly claimed as her Ben 10.

In the clip, the mumama confidently names the man - Dennis Muriithi Kamenjo from Nyeri Town - before declaring, “Huyo ni wangu” (that one is mine).

She warned that any lady spotted with him at the rally will be “in for trial,” leaving viewers stunned by her audacity.

Her boldness has sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Many netizens were surprised at her boldness, given that such relationships between older women (Wamama) and younger men (Ben 10s) are often frowned upon in Kenyan society.

Others, however, turned the moment into comic relief, joking that the young man must be exceptionally good in ‘supplying electricity’ for the Mumama to publicly stake her claim without shame.

Watch the video>>> below

A young legend by the name Dennis Mureithi has single-handedly shaken the Ben Kumi industry. The boy is said to have supplied high voltage electricity to a vintage baddie who has now surfaced on TikiToko breathing fire like a dragon guarding its treasure. Na ndio maana me… pic.twitter.com/Bhz20RFOpY — George T. Diano (@georgediano) March 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST