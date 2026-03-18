Uproar as BRIAN NJAGI leaks private video with 3 Mama Mbogas on Telegram (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A little-known Kikuyu man identified as Brian Njagi has caused a storm online after leaking private photos and videos involving multiple women.

Among those said to appear in the leaked clips>>> are three “mama mbogas,” women much older than him, sparking widespread reactions on social media.

Just like the infamous Russian man, Brian reportedly met the three women on the streets, took a selfie photo with them, and then convinced them to follow him to his house, where they spent time together.

The controversial content is being circulated through his Telegram channel, further fueling the online buzz.

Below is a photo of the three women.

More photos of the women recorded by Brian.

The Kenyan DAILY POST