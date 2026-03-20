Check if your babe is here? Man leaks videos of several Slay Queens he has had ‘MECHI’ with on social media (VIDEO)







Friday, March 20, 2026 - A man has ignited a storm on social media after releasing videos of women he claims to have been involved with in a bid to prove that women nowadays are not loyal.

The clips, shared on X, show him getting cozy with several ladies in his home.

In the viral post, he boasted: “My baby is different, I give my babe everything, until they show you the video.”

“Check if your babe is here.”

The stunt has divided netizens.

Many condemned him for exposing private moments and humiliating the women, branding his actions as reckless and disrespectful.

Others, however, echoed his sentiments, warning men not to fully trust their girlfriends as some of the ladies in the leaked videos had boyfriends.

Watch the video>>> below

Check if your babe dey here

Deleting soon 😂😂😂 https://t.co/BsYffouKUV pic.twitter.com/Fs03rDAjwZ — Santorini 🚶🏾‍♂️🖤 (@heysantos_83) March 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST