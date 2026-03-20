Meet NJOROGE, the man accusing Mamlaka Hill Chapel’s Bishop CHARLES NG’ANG’A of having an affair with his wife - He found explosive messages in his wife’s phone







Friday, March 20, 2026 - Mamlaka Hill Chapel presiding bishop, Charles Ng’ang’a, is embroiled in a scandal after one of his congregants accused him of having an affair with his wife.

Njihia Njoroge, a church member of over 30 years, exposed the alleged affair after the bishop sued him for defamation.

According to Njoroge’s replying affidavit filed on March 16th, 2026, at the Milimani Law Courts, the genesis of the dispute dates back to late October 2025, when a mobile phone previously used by his wife, Eunice Njoroge, came into the possession of their 14-year-old daughter.

Njoroge states that upon accessing the phone, he discovered information that he says changed everything.

He came across a trove of messages that he describes as inconsistent with a professional episcopal relationship.

Scrolling through the device, he found a series of WhatsApp messages exchanged between his wife and Bishop Ng’ang’a.

One of the messages produced in court as evidence and marked Exhibit NN-2 indicates that the bishop told Eunice he had never worked with anybody as lovely and thoughtful as her, before adding that he loved her.

“I’ve never worked with anybody as lovely and thoughtful as you. I’m truly grateful. And in case I never get to say this to you another time because I’m a Kikuyu man, just know that I love you so much,” the message reads.

Another message, according to Njoroge, read: “Thanks Eunice, meanwhile we’re showering in the office,” accompanied by suggestive emojis.

Other messages included “Kesho mimi na wewe,” and a late-night communication that read: “Hi Eunice, can you come over for a good time?”

Eunice Njoroge is the Head of Administration at Mamlaka Hill Chapel, a position she has held for over 20 years (See her photo below).





Meanwhile, Njoroge is an accomplished businessman and the Managing Director at Sahihi Interior Builders.

He has served at Mamlaka Hill Chapel for over 3 decades, only for the presiding bishop to wreck his marriage

See his photos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST