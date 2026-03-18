BUSTED! Co-workers busted having ‘MECHI’ in the office in broad daylight as crowed watched from the street - They forgot to draw window curtains! (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A video of a man and woman, believed to be colleagues, getting cozy in an office in broad daylight has set social media buzzing.

In the clip, the pair are seen getting ‘very close’ on the third floor of a building, seemingly unaware that they were being watched from the street below.

Their actions quickly attracted a crowd, with onlookers shouting and recording the spectacle.

The couple continued until the noise from the street caught their attention, prompting them to hurriedly move away from the window.

The viral video has sparked wild reactions online, with netizens joking that such incidents are not uncommon in some workplaces where colleagues allegedly engage in affairs despite being in relationships.

One cheeky comment read: “Your girlfriend with her work husband.”

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST