Kenyan man reveals how a LADY who dumped him for another man is desperately trying to win him back after learning ‘other side wasn’t greener’ - “Let me enjoy my moment”







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A Kenyan man has set social media ablaze after disclosing how a woman who once dumped him is now desperately trying to get back into his life.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the tweep revealed that the lady had initiated the breakup, only to realize later that “the other side is not greener.”

In a surprising twist, she is now going out of her way to spoil him in the hope of winning him back.

“Sahii ndio najua these gender hukuwa na pesa, let me enjoy my moment,” he wrote, leaving netizens both amused and intrigued.

His post quickly stirred a flurry of reactions.

Some netizens warned him not to accept her back, reminding him of the heartbreak she caused.

Others encouraged him to play along and enjoy the attention, but with a firm reminder never to forget what she did.

The Kenyan DAILY POST