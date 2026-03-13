This VIDEO of a young couple having ‘fun’ in a public swimming pool has set tongues wagging - Look at the guy’s reaction! (WATCH)

Friday, March 13, 2026 - A cheeky video of a
young couple enjoying themselves in a public swimming pool has set social media
abuzz, with netizens debating whether it was innocent fun or something more
mischievous.
At first glance, the clip looks like two people simply
having a good time in the water.
But many viewers are convinced there was more happening
beneath the surface.
In the viral footage, the man is seen leaning casually
against the pool wall while the lady stands in front of him, appearing to whine
her waist in rhythm.
However, it is the guy’s facial expressions that have really
caught attention.
His look of deep concentration has left netizens speculating
wildly.
Some joked that he was “probably enjoying the lyrics” of the
song playing in the background, while others suggested he might have been
enjoying something else entirely.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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