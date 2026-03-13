“Nilikataa kutoa ‘biker’!” - Coast-based female community mobilizer claims that she was denied MCA nomination after denying UDA party officials ‘KASUSU’ (VIDEO)







Friday, March 13, 2026 - A Coast-based female community mobilizer revealed that she was denied a nomination to the County Assembly despite being shortlisted because she refused to have “mechi” with party officials.

Speaking in a candid confession, the woman claimed that although she had been successfully shortlisted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), some officials within the UDA party “started preying on her” in order to secure the nomination slot.

According to her, she refused to compromise her values, a decision she believes ultimately cost her the opportunity.

Allegations of key party officials preying on female leaders have occasionally surfaced in the country’s political scene, especially during nominations.

Watch her video>>> below

Coast Based female community mobilizer alleges that she was denied MCA nomination despite having been shortlisted by IEBC for not lowering her guard and having s€x with party officials pic.twitter.com/SWJxG5N5tH — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) March 13, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST