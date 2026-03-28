This VIDEO of a LADY working out in the gym has caused buzz online - Men, would you date such a woman? (WATCH)







Friday, March 27, 2026 - A video of a lady working out at the gym has sparked lively debate on social media.

In the clip, she is seen powering through squats with astonishing ease despite the sheer weight she carried, an estimated 160kg, without breaking a sweat.

While there’s nothing unusual about women doing squats, it’s rare to see a woman effortlessly handling such heavy weights, and netizens couldn’t hide their admiration.

Her strength and composure impressed even seasoned gym enthusiasts, with many noting how remarkable it was that she performed the routine solo, without any assistance.

Watch the video>>> below.

Ni mbayaaaaa wakuuuuu.....😂 pic.twitter.com/3aiVwAZ8NP — KIJANA WA ATWORI 🔸 (@AtworiYa) March 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST