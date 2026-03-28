‘Hakuna Bibi Ya Tajiri Huvaa Hivyo’ – Netizens react socialite AMBER RAY’s controversial club outfit that left little for imagination (VIDEO)







Friday, March 27, 2026 - Kenyan socialite Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray, has once again set social media buzzing after stepping out in a daring outfit that left little to the imagination.

Sharing a video reel of her night out, Amber, who often refers to herself as “Bibi ya tajiri” in reference to her husband Kennedy Rapudo, paired the look with a bold caption:

“Style is very personal. It has nothing to do with fashion.”

The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions.

While some fans lauded her boldness, others criticized the choice, arguing it was inappropriate for a mother and wife.

Some even quipped, “Hakuna Bibi ya tajiri huvaa hivyo” (no rich man’s wife dresses like that).

Despite the chatter, Amber Ray appeared unfazed, embracing her unapologetic approach to style and living life on her own terms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST