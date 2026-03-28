This video of a curvy LADY flaunting her ‘assets’ during a church service has stunned netizens - This is Madness!! (WATCH)





Friday, March 27, 2026 - A video of a cheeky young woman flaunting her curves during a church service has gone viral, sparking heated debate online.

In the clip, she is seen jumping up and down while a friend records her antics, drawing attention away from the solemn occasion.

The footage has triggered outrage among netizens, many accusing her of disrespecting the sanctity of the church and distracting fellow congregants.

Critics blasted her for turning a spiritual gathering into a stage to show off, rather than focusing on worship.

The viral moment has reignited conversations about decorum in places of worship and the growing trend of chasing clout at the expense of respect.

Watch the video>>> below

This woman is going viral while worshiping in church 😂 pic.twitter.com/YVcE1b2O67 — Boniface (@kilundeezy) March 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST