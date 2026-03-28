ZIMESHIKA! See how this Mama Mboga stole the spotlight at a Nairobi club with ‘style deadly deadly’ (VIDEO)







Friday, March 27, 2026 - A video of a lady dressed like a vegetable vendor, popularly known as Mama Mboga, having the time of her life at a Nairobi club has lit up social media.

In the clip, she is seen dancing to a popular club hit, leaving revelers in awe with her bold and confident moves.

From her well‑choreographed steps to her infectious energy, she completely owned the dance floor, and now the video is going viral.

The clip has sparked wild reactions, with some netizens joking that she should consider dancing as a side hustle, even suggesting she could easily pass as a video vixen.

Others noted that her performance is proof that you should never judge a book by its cover - at first glance she may not look like a dancer, but once the music starts, she transforms into the star of the night.

Watch the video>>> below.

Mwenye alipeleka mama mboga out tumelala njaa venye ulitaka😂😭. pic.twitter.com/GtAyqWyJQ3 — Daisy Ndemo (@Tutu_lips_) March 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST