This VIDEO of a club full of WAMAMA has set tongues wagging - What is happening to men in Kenya? (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 04, 2026 - A trending video from a Nairobi nightclub showing a group of middle-aged women - popularly referred to as wamama - enjoying themselves on the dance floor, with only a handful of men, has set social media abuzz.

The netizen who shared the video on X added a provocative caption: “So many cases where married women are seen in clubs. Where are our men in this generation?”

The video quickly ignited mixed reactions online.

Some argued that the scene reflects women’s growing economic empowerment, noting that many can now afford to treat themselves to nights out, while men are increasingly weighed down by financial struggles.

As a result, it’s becoming more common to see entertainment spots filled with women, with men noticeably absent.

Others, however, pushed back, suggesting that the trend points to deeper societal shifts - where men are prioritizing different responsibilities and lifestyle choices over nightlife.