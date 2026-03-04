This VIDEO of a club full of WAMAMA has set tongues wagging - What is happening to men in Kenya? (WATCH)

Wednesday,
March 04, 2026 - A
trending video from a Nairobi nightclub showing a group of middle-aged women - popularly
referred to as wamama - enjoying themselves on the dance floor, with
only a handful of men, has set social media abuzz.
The netizen
who shared the video on X added a provocative caption: “So many cases where
married women are seen in clubs. Where are our men in this generation?”
The video
quickly ignited mixed reactions online.
Some argued
that the scene reflects women’s growing economic empowerment, noting that many
can now afford to treat themselves to nights out, while men are increasingly
weighed down by financial struggles.
As a result,
it’s becoming more common to see entertainment spots filled with women, with
men noticeably absent.
Others,
however, pushed back, suggesting that the trend points to deeper societal
shifts - where men are prioritizing different responsibilities and lifestyle
choices over nightlife. Watch>>> below
