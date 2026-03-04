Netizen blasts a LUHYA man he hosted in Nairobi after he made this shocking meal - “Huyu anarudi Vihiga” (PHOTO)







Wednesday, March 04, 2026 - One Nairobi host has shared his disbelief after leaving a Luhya guest unattended, only to return and find pancakes made with “unga ya ugali na some wheet flour.”

“I don’t know because I’ve never seen something like this in my life. Do Luhyas have to really use maize flour in everything?”

The hilarious rant ended with the viral punchline: “Huyu nataka tuh arudi Vihiga, I’m done.”

Once again, the common stereotype lives on - whether it’s chicken or ugali, it seems Luhyas can’t escape the food allegations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST