This stunning LADY left men salivating during the Cooperative University Cultural Festival! Oh! My! (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 18, 2026 - A petite slay queen left jaws dropping and men buzzing with excitement during the Cooperative University Cultural Festival held at the iconic Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi.

The stunning contestant was among those vying for the coveted Miss Cooperative University crown, and she effortlessly stole the spotlight in the beachwear category, clinching the win hands down.

The venue erupted in cheers as she confidently strutted across the stage, her poise and elegance drawing comparisons to international runway stars.

Many in the crowd joked that she could easily pass for a Victoria’s Secret model, thanks to her jaw‑dropping physique, radiant smile, and undeniable stage presence.

The video has gone viral with netizens praising her boldness and charisma.

Watch the video via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST