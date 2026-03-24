This beautiful female preacher spreading ‘Tuko Kadi’ gospel has caused a buzz on social media - Men are asking for the location of her church (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A beautiful female preacher has set social media abuzz after her video urging youths to register as voters in the Tuko Kadi challenge went viral.

The preacher, identified as Canon Carol Kiarie of the Anglican Church, passionately rallied Christians to take civic responsibility, declaring: “We cannot pray bad leadership away.”

In the clip, she states: “Turn to your neighbour and ask them if they are Kadi, because on this side, sis tuko Kadi.”

She goes on to emphasize: “It is important that even as we congregate in churches to pray for our needs, we cannot pray away bad leadership. Tomorrow, let’s congregate at IEBC offices and register as voters.”

While her message was clear and powerful, the video quickly went viral for unexpected reasons.

Cheeky netizens, seemingly blown away by her beauty than her sermon, flooded the comment section asking for directions to her church.

Watch the video>>> and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST