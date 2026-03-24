Panic as KIKUYU woman disappears with her five children after leaving Nairobi home - Husband cries for help (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - A family is in distress after a woman reportedly disappeared with her five children under unclear circumstances, prompting an ongoing search.

According to reports, the woman was last seen towards the end of January when she left Baraka Court along Gitanga Road in Nairobi.

She was reportedly in the company of her five children and an adult male identified as Boaz Isagi.

Since then, neither the woman nor the children have been seen, and attempts to reach her via phone have been unsuccessful.

The matter has been formally reported to the police, who have launched efforts to trace their whereabouts.

Details surrounding the circumstances of her departure remain unclear.

Her husband has since taken to social media to appeal for help, sharing photos of his missing wife and children while urging members of the public with any information to come forward.

Authorities have called on anyone with credible information that may assist in locating the family to report to the nearest police station as the search continues.





The Kenyan DAILY POST