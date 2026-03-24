This parody video of ODM leader, OBURU OGINGA, telling BABU OWINO to stop ‘admiring’ ESTHER PASSARIS has left netizens in stitches (WATCH)







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - Rising comedian and internet sensation, Prof Aduol, popularly known as Oburu Junior, has once again left Kenyans in stitches with his latest viral skit mimicking ODM leader, Dr. Oburu Oginga.

In the trending clip, Aduol, who first shot to fame for his uncanny imitation of Oburu’s speech, mannerisms and dressing, takes on the role of mediator between Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris and Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino.

While in full Oburu character, Aduol sternly warns Babu to stop admiring Passaris, cheekily claiming that the outspoken Woman Rep was his late brother, Raila Odinga’s “side hustle.”

From the gestures to the tone and even the outfits, Aduol nails Oburu’s persona with precision.

The skit has since gone viral, with netizens praising his creativity and ability to turn political satire into pure entertainment.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST