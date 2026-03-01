The Kenyan LADY that the Russian tourist picked up from Roysambu church reveals what happened at his Airbnb - “He wanted us to shower together” (VIDEO)

Sunday, 1 March 2026 - One of the Kenyan ladies featured in the viral Russian tourist’s saga has opened up on what transpired when he visited him at his Airbnb.
The Russian tourist, identified online as Yaytseslav Truhov,
allegedly used Meta glasses to record his encounters with unsuspecting ladies
before sharing them on social media.
In most of the videos, he was seen approaching women in
public spaces, asking for their contacts, and later inviting them to his Airbnb.
One clip that went viral showed him inside a church in
Roysambu, speaking to a young woman before later scenes captured her at his
apartment, smiling and dancing.
The woman, now identified as Nimoo, has broken her silence
and revealed what transpired.
“Actually, he approached me inside church after service. He
looked curious about the crowd, so we talked. We exchanged contacts and agreed
to meet again during fellowship,” she explained.
When they met again, Nimoo said he suggested stopping by his
apartment nearby to take a shower as he was coming from a gym.
“He touched me and tried convincing me to do the act, like
suggesting we shower together, but I told him I would shower separately because
it was our first time meeting like that.”
“I suggested we go out on the date first and then come back,
but I never came back,” she revealed.
Nimoo insisted nothing intimate happened.
“I saw that was his intention and I told myself, hapa
hunioni tena,” she added.
Despite online backlash, Nimoo said her pastor, congregants
and mother understood her side after she explained what transpired. If you missed her video with the
Russian, watch it HERE>>>
Watch her
confession>>> below
The Kenyan lady who was picked up from church to the Russian man's rented house finally speaks! pic.twitter.com/PrOJpmp0Cj— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 28, 2026
