The Russian tourist attended a service at Bishop MWAI’s Jesus Winners Ministry church in Roysambu and lured a female church member to his Airbnb (VIDEO)







Friday, February 13, 2026 - The controversial Russian tourist who has been trending online for recording himself approaching random women in Nairobi has once again stirred reactions after sharing a video linked to a church visit.

The foreigner attended a service at Bishop Edward Mwai’s Jesus Winners Ministry church in Roysambu, where he interacted with several congregants.

In the video, he is seen striking up a conversation with a female church member within the church premises.

As the service progresses, Bishop Mwai notices his presence and asks him to greet the congregation.

Shortly after the service, the man convinces the same female church member to meet him at his Airbnb.

