Meet the Chief Deacon at Pastor VICTOR KANYARI’s church - Hii Kanisa Ina Vituko (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 8, 2026 - Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, of Salvation Healing Ministry church has been accused of deliberately objectifying women to generate attention and engagement on social media.

Popular social media personality, Martha Mwihaki Hinga, shared photos of the Chief Deacon and Lay Leader of the church, criticizing her attire and questioning whether it was appropriate for someone in a senior church leadership position.

She turned up at the church wearing a dress that flaunted her voluptuous curves.

Kanyari is now deliberately objectifying women to generate a frenzy for social media. This is a Chief Deacon and Lay leader, she sits in the church Deacon Board that is in charge of the spiritual growth of the assembly,” Martha wrote, sparking debate among her followers.

Some followers have noted that her appearance resembles that of a bar tender more than a church deacon.

