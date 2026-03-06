REVEALED! Identity of the University LADY killed by GACHAGUA after refusing to terminate pregnancy - She was GACHAGUA’s Side Chick







Friday, March 6, 2026 - Details have emerged regarding the identity of a university student who was reportedly killed by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua after refusing to terminate her pregnancy.

Reports circulating on social media claim that the young woman, identified as Regina Wairimu, had been involved in a secret affair with Gachagua that resulted in pregnancy.

Gachagua is said to have pressured her to end the pregnancy.

When she reportedly refused, the situation escalated tragically.

According to the claims, both the lady and her unborn child lost their lives.

The matter had previously been mentioned in sections of the media, where the individual involved was described only as “a top politician,” without being publicly named.

Gachagua’s former Communications Director, Martha J Miano, has revealed that he was the prime suspect behind the student’s murder through an explosive Facebook post.

At the time of her death, Regina was a fourth year student at the Dedan Kimathi University.

She died on February 12th, 2023 when Gachagua was still holding office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST