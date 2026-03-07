Inside Senator ALLAN CHESANG’s troubled marriage with billionaire KIPRONO KITONNY’s daughter, CHANELLE - Accused of infidelity and subjecting her to domestic abuse







Saturday, March 7, 2026 - The high-profile marriage between Trans Nzoia Senator, Allan Chesang, and Chanelle Kitonny, the daughter of billionaire businessman Kiprono Kitonny, is reportedly facing serious turmoil just months after their lavish wedding.

The couple tied the knot in November last year in an exclusive invite-only ceremony that attracted prominent figures from Kenya’s political and business circles.

Among the notable guests was President William Ruto, highlighting the significance of the union.

However, fresh claims circulating online suggest that the once-admired marriage may be on the rocks.

According to outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, the youthful Senator has allegedly been engaging in questionable nightlife activities that have strained his relationship with his wife.

Aoko claims that Chesang is part of a tight-knit “boys club” made up of five flashy men who frequently visit high-end entertainment joints across Nairobi.

The group is said to party late into the night while allegedly pursuing women.

Aoko further alleges that the group often retreats to their favorite location in Lavington, a two-bedroom apartment, where they host foreign women for private escapades.

The allegations have painted a troubling picture of the Senator’s personal life, with claims that his late-night partying has taken a toll on his marriage.

It is further alleged that Chesang sometimes returns home heavily intoxicated and engages in physical altercations with his wife.

Sources claim Chanelle has fled their matrimonial home multiple times following such incidents.

Below is a tweet by Aoko, exposing Chesang’s troubled marriage.

