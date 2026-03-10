GLADYS CHANIA, the prominent Thika businesswoman who killed her wealthy husband, loses her daughter - She died in her sleep at only 27 (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 10, 2026 - Prominent Thika businesswoman, Gladys Chania, is in mourning following the sudden death of her daughter, Precious Mwangi, who passed away in her sleep at the age of 27.

Precious, an accomplished IT expert, lived in Nairobi and had built a decorated career in the tech industry.

According to reports, she had been battling depression, which is believed to have been worsened by the tragic death of her father, George Mwangi.

Gladys Chania first made headlines after she orchestrated the murder of her wealthy husband, George Mwangi, who was allegedly involved in an extra-marital affair.

George’s body was later discovered dumped in Kieni Forest days after he was reported missing.

Friends and family describe precious as a talented and promising young woman whose sudden demise has left loved ones devastated.

