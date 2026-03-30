‘Take good care of her’ - Netizens react as OSCAR SUDI hosts NAYIANOI NTUTU, widow of late MP JOHANNA NGENO at his Nairobi residence (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 30,2026 - Kipseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has set tongues wagging after hosting Nayianoi Ntutu, the widow of former Emurua Dikirr MP, Johanna Ng’eno, together with her family at his lavish Nairobi residence.

The visit comes barely a month after Ng’eno tragically perished in a helicopter crash in Nandi County that claimed six lives.

Taking to Facebook, Sudi, who was a close friend of the late legislator, shared:

“As a long‑term friend of the late Johanna Ng’eno, I hosted his family at Nairobi today.”

“It was a follow‑up visit after the demise of the Emurua Dikirr MP.”

“Even after the burial, our ties remain strong, and we’re committed to strengthening family bonds.”

However, one particular photo of Sudi posing closely alongside Ng’eno’s widow and their daughter has stirred speculation online.

Some netizens cheekily suggested that the MP might be “marking territory” to ward off potential suitors, while others urged him to “take good care of her.”

The post has since ignited lively debate across social media, blending sympathy for the grieving family with playful banter about Sudi’s intentions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST