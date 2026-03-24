Waitress exposes former CS MOSES KURIA’s secret escapades with FLOZZY at Raddison Blu Hotel - She sneaked into his hotel room at 1AM! He loves them petite (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 24, 2026 - Claims circulating online have linked former Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, to a romantic affair with fast-rising Kikuyu gospel singer, Flozzy John.

According to an individual said to be a waitress at the upscale Radisson Blu Hotel in Upperhill, the singer visited Kuria’s room late at night.

The source claims Flozzy arrived at around 1 a.m and walked into Kuria’s room, where they had a good time.

“I work at Radisson Blu and she came around 1 a.m. to Moses Kuria’s room,” the waitress revealed.

Additional reports suggest that the singer has previously been the subject of private discussions within the Kikuyu gospel music industry because of her behaviours.

Kuria, a prominent political figure, has in the past faced similar allegations of enganging in extra-marital affairs with multiple women.

Below is the tea and then see photos of Flozzy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST