





Monday, March 30, 2026 - Trizah Muraya has sparked online conversation after sharing an emotional video of their eldest son crying over the absence of his father, Karangu Muraya.

In the video, the young boy is seen visibly upset, reportedly after his father failed to visit as promised.

According to Trizah, while she has moved on, their children are still struggling to adjust to the new family dynamics.

The video>>> trigged discussions online, with some accusing Trizah of using the children to manipulate Karangu.

The development comes just days after Trizah had publicly indicated that she and Karangu had reconciled their differences and agreed to co-parent peacefully.

However, the latest video suggests that the drama between the two is far from over.

Karangu has since responded, accusing Trizah of breaking their co-parenting agreement.

He vowed to continue supporting his children while maintaining distance from the ongoing drama.





TRIZAH accused of using their kids to manipulate estranged husband KARANGU MURAYA after he found a new wife - Shares a video of their son crying over their father’s absence pic.twitter.com/k37vcaHLRs — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST