City advocate RACHEL KANAI disappears from social media after a woman accused her of being a homewrecker - Found RACHEL’s private PHOTOs in her husband’s phone

Monday, March 23, 2026 - City advocate Rachel Kanai has restricted access to her social media accounts after allegations surfaced online linking her to an affair with a married man.
According to claims shared anonymously with blogger Edgar
Obare, a woman alleged that she discovered Rachel’s private photos in her
husband’s phone.
Following the online chatter, Rachel made her social media
accounts private and deleted a number of her photos.
It remains
unclear whether the disgruntled woman will leak the private photos.
Below is a message that the woman sent to Edgar Obare after discovering that Rachel was wrecking her marriage.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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