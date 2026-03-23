City advocate RACHEL KANAI disappears from social media after a woman accused her of being a homewrecker - Found RACHEL’s private PHOTOs in her husband’s phone







Monday, March 23, 2026 - City advocate Rachel Kanai has restricted access to her social media accounts after allegations surfaced online linking her to an affair with a married man.

According to claims shared anonymously with blogger Edgar Obare, a woman alleged that she discovered Rachel’s private photos in her husband’s phone.

Following the online chatter, Rachel made her social media accounts private and deleted a number of her photos.

It remains unclear whether the disgruntled woman will leak the private photos.

Below is a message that the woman sent to Edgar Obare after discovering that Rachel was wrecking her marriage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST