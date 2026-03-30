Kenyan LADY, HELLEN ATI, breaks into dance after her alleged baby daddy, CUBANA CHIEFPRIEST, finally agrees to a DNA test for her son (VIDEO)







Monday, March 30, 2026 - Hellen Ati, the Kenyan woman who has accused Nigerian socialite and businessman Okechukwu Pascal, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, of impregnating and abandoning her, is over the moon after he finally agreed to a DNA test.

Taking to Instagram, Hellen shared a video of herself performing a celebratory dance and revealed that Cubana had accepted her request for a test to determine the paternity of her son.

Hellen has long accused the flamboyant influencer of neglecting the child, an allegation he has consistently denied.

In a recent interview, Chief Priest insisted: “It can’t be my child. I don’t know her. I have never met her.”

Adding: “Children are gifts from God regardless of how they come, and I have more than enough to take care of my children as many as possible that will come my way.”

“I have a beautiful marriage. This is the best thing that has ever happened to me and if you watch the whole attack, it is on the marriage.” he said.

Despite his denial, Hellen maintains that he is the father of the boy who bears a striking resemblance to him.

Her celebratory video has sparked wild reactions online, with some netizens joking that she might be the first woman to be excited at the mention of a DNA test.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST