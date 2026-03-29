Kugongewa ni Uchungu! Man exposes cheating wife, shares messages found on her phone - Claims she is involved with 9 different men (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 29, 2026 - A Kenyan man has taken to social media to expose his cheating wife, claiming that she is involved in extra-marital affairs with multiple men.

The heartbroken man, who says he has been married for nine years, revealed that he had previously caught his wife cheating on several occasions but chose to forgive her.

According to him, suspicions led him to check a phone he had purchased for her, where he claims to have found romantic messages from another man.

He lamented that he had done his best to salvage the marriage, but his wife continued to be unfaithful.

At one point, the couple had even separated, before he was convinced to bring her back to their matrimonial home.

“I provide her with everything. I even bought her the phone, but she keeps on cheating,” he was heard expressing disappointment.

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Marriage is not for the faint hearted. pic.twitter.com/NIos3CMl1U — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) March 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST